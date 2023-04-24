Actress Carrie Fisher will be posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The ceremony will take place on May 4th, also known as Star Wars Day.

Fisher, who passed away in December 2016 at the age of 60, will be recognized with the 2,754th star. The star will be unveiled near the El Capitan Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard.

Fisher gained fame as Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars” trilogy and went on to have a successful career as an actress, writer, and memoirist. She also wrote the screenplay for the Oscar-nominated film “Postcards from the Edge” and performed a one-woman stage version of her memoir “Wishful Drinking” on Broadway, which was later filmed for HBO and received an Emmy nomination.

“Fans will be over the moon to know that their favorite movie princess, Carrie Fisher, will be honored with her star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame!” said Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “Carrie will join her ‘Star Wars’ co-stars and fellow Walk of Famers Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on this historic sidewalk.”

Fisher’s star will be located just a few feet away from Mark Hamill’s star and across the street from the star of her mother, Debbie Reynolds. The Hollywood Walk of Fame has been a major attraction for millions of people around the world since it was established in 1960.

