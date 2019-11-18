Carnival Victory steward gives Deco the 411 on cute ‘n’ clever towel animals

If you’ve ever been on a Carnival cruise, you’ve returned to your room to find those cute towel animals waiting for you. We had to know how they get made — so we sent our spirit animal, Alex Miranda, to rock the boat and find out.

I just got back from Hawaii. and now Deco has put me — take a look at this– on the Carnival Victory. Best job ever, but today it’s not just about relaxing and having fun. We’re going to get put to work. We’re going to learn how to make one of those adorable little towel animals from a real stateroom steward.

With slightly cooler temps come more sunny days in SoFlo, and some of the best months of the year to cruise. But no matter when you hit the open waters, Carnival knows how to make your voyage special with a unique tradition.

A.J., Carnival Victory stateroom steward: “We have elephant, we have swan, we have monkeys, we have cow.”

He’s talking about towel animals, and the best part? You don’t have to be an artistic person to make one. You just have to have a lot of energy.

Alex Miranda: “A.J., how many of these towel animals are made every single day on this ship?”

A.J.: “On this ship, we have almost 1,400 towel animals every single day.”

Alex Miranda: “And what about year?”

A.J.: “A year, it’ll be like 15 million.”

That’s a lot of folding. Good thing each steward is trained in how to add that special little touch to your stateroom.

Alex Miranda: “It takes 10 hours to learn how to do all 40 varieties, but I just want to learn how to do just one. How long is it going to take?”

A.J.: “If it’s a dog or one of the easier ones, it’ll take for you like 5 to 10 minutes, as a beginner.”

At that speed, I’m not going to be much of a help to anyone here, but steward Dennis agreed to show me how. You ready?

Step one: lay the towel out long ways, and roll both ends to the center. Then fold it in half.

Next, pull all four corners up, and then push them out.

Alex Miranda: “All right, hey. This looks like something!”

Now, grab a hand towel for the head. Fold it in half. Then, put your finger at the top, grab the ends and pull them in.

Next, fold the top inwards — that’s the nose — and just roll the two ends in from the side. Voilà!

Alex Miranda: “Oh, OK. it’s like looking at a cloud. See? that’s the head of the dog.”

Finally, put the head on the body, add some silly eyes, and you’re done. Well, hopefully.

Alex Miranda: “If you were to give me a grade, what would you give me?

Dennis: “I can give you a 7, for a beginner.”

Alex Miranda: “A 7 out of 10? That’s good.”

