Carne Asada Fries/222 Taco

(WSVN) - A South Florida chef has an alternative to firing up the grill this holiday. He’s preparing a terrific taco. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Ulysses Gonzalez

The Restaurant: 222 Taco, North Bay Village

The Dish: Carne Asada Fries

Ingredients:

1 package frozen french fries (following frying directions on package)

12 oz. skirt steak (marinated in culantro, cilantro, olive oil and roasted garlic rub; optional)

Avocado crema:

2 avocados

1 cup fresh cilantro

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 teaspoon salt

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tsp. lime zest

Method of Preparation:

For steak:

Grill for 3 to 4 minutes on each side.

Remove from grill and dice before finishing by searing on flat top.

For avocado crema:

Add ingredients to food processor and blend until smooth. For easy serving, pour mixture into piping bag.

To Plate:

Plate fries, add finished steak and pipe crema on top. Garnish with chives.

Serves: 1-2

Serving Suggestion:

Casa Caliente Margarita (habanero tequila, mezcal, sal de gusano)

222 Taco

1624 79th Street Causeway

North Bay Village, FL 33141

(833) 222-8226

https://www.222ta.co/

