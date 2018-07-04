Carne Asada Fries/222 Taco

(WSVN) - A South Florida chef has an alternative to firing up the grill this holiday. He’s preparing a terrific taco. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Ulysses Gonzalez
The Restaurant: 222 Taco, North Bay Village
The Dish: Carne Asada Fries
Ingredients:
1 package frozen french fries (following frying directions on package)
12 oz. skirt steak (marinated in culantro, cilantro, olive oil and roasted garlic rub; optional)
Avocado crema:
2 avocados
1 cup fresh cilantro
1 cup heavy cream
1/2 teaspoon salt
Juice of 1 lemon
1 tsp. lime zest
Method of Preparation:
For steak:
- Grill for 3 to 4 minutes on each side.
- Remove from grill and dice before finishing by searing on flat top.
For avocado crema:
- Add ingredients to food processor and blend until smooth. For easy serving, pour mixture into piping bag.
To Plate:
Plate fries, add finished steak and pipe crema on top. Garnish with chives.
Serves: 1-2
Serving Suggestion:
Casa Caliente Margarita (habanero tequila, mezcal, sal de gusano)
222 Taco
1624 79th Street Causeway
North Bay Village, FL 33141
(833) 222-8226
https://www.222ta.co/
