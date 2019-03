CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s that time of year again: Carnaval on the Mile is about to kick off in Coral Gables.

The Kiwanis Club of Little Havana is bringing South Florida revelers the famed festival this weekend. Miracle Mile from LeJeune to Douglas roads will be packed with beautiful art and lots of entertainment for the whole family.

Carnaval on the Mile returns to Miracle Mile tomorrow, March 2 and Sunday, March 3! Come to the weekend-long festival to celebrate art in all shapes and sizes. Entrance is free. More info at https://t.co/yKhHp0aFjH. @carnaval_miami pic.twitter.com/fZqsLPdLjV — Shop Coral Gables (@ShopCoralGables) March 1, 2019

Carnaval on the Mile opens Saturday at 10 a.m. and runs through Sunday night.

