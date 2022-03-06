CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Carnaval on the Mile has kicked off in the heart of Coral Gables.

The event consists of a weekend-long cultural immersion celebrating music and art in every form along Miracle Mile, between 37th and 42nd avenues.

Carnaval showcases an eclectic mix of more than 100 fine artists, along with two stages packed with more than 20 musical performers throughout the free celebration.

The award-winning festival lineup features musical performances from weekend headliners Jenny and the Mexicats, Tony Succar, Pedrito Martinez, Ed Calle, Pitizon and many more.

Families brought their children to the KidzNook to enjoy interactive games, art and crafts by Kiddos Magazine and special performances by area students.

Carnaval doesn’t just offer entertainment. Organizers said it also helps children in need.

“It’s one of our annual fundraisers that we haven’t had for a year, that we’ve ramped back us to help us raise money for the underprivileged kids of Miami-Dade and Broward,” said Matthew Ladd with the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana.

The fun for a good cause continues on Sunday starting at 10 a.m. and is set to wrap up around 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.