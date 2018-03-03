CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Carnaval on the Mile is celebrating two decades of fun for the entire family, Saturday.

The festival, held along Coral Gables’ Miracle Mile, is a weekend-long showcase of art, world music, fine cuisine and children’s entertainment.

Carnaval on the Mile

Live from the Heineken Stage https://t.co/4g2PfYgNOD — Carnaval On The Mile (@CarnavalMile) March 3, 2018

The celebration hosts two concert stages, a mile of paintings, crafts, photography and fine jewelry.

The free two-day event is a cultural experience for the enjoyment of all age groups.

