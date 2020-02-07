Carnaval Miami 2020 poster art revealed ahead of event kickoff

MIAMI (WSVN) - Carnaval Miami 2020 is coming, but before the festivities kick off this weekend, organizers unveiled the annual event’s poster.

The poster art was revealed at a news conference held Friday.

Artist Victor Garcia shared some of the meaning behind his creation.

“We have Flower Nose in his guayabera and straw hat in the middle,” he said. “We’ve also got the dancing dominoes with the fechas 3/05. También, I have some tributes to some legends.”

Carnaval 2020 is comprised of a series of events that draw more than a million people each year.

The Miss Carnaval Miami pageant kicks things off Saturday.

Carnaval on the Mile, a weekend long art, food and music festival in Coral Gables, takes place on March 7-8.

But the event is best knows for the Calle Ocho Music Festival, the country’s largest Latino festival. It takes place in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood on March 15.

“The king or queen of Carnaval is an honored tradition,” said a spokesperson during the news conference.

Hundreds of entertainers will be there, including Mau y Ricky, this year’s kings of Carnaval.

Carnaval Miami is put together each year by the Kiwanis Club of little Havana.

