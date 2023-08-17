MIAMI (WSVN) - An award-winning musician has joined forces with Goya to help end child trafficking.

Multiplatinum singer and songwriter Carlos Vives announced on Wednesday morning that he is collaborating with Goya Cares.

This global humanitarian initiative is also dedicated to educating on child mental health.

Vives and Goya held a news conference at the Hotel AKA Brickell in Miami to promote the partnership.

They’re providing $30,000 to this not-for-profit initiative.

Vives is set to perform in Miami on Oct. 28.

