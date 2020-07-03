‘Carl Weber’s The Family Business’ makes intense return in season 2

Some family businesses are restaurants, antique shops, or maybe hair salons. For the Duncans, it’s drugs and crime. “Carl Weber’s The Family Business” is back for an intense second season on BET+. Deco talked to the cast about some serious family drama.

They run a high-end car dealership during the day.

Ernie Hudson (as L.C. Duncan): “You come home and steal a $350,000 car from me. What the hell am I gonna do with you, Paris?”

…And conduct organized crime at night.

“The Family Business” is back and so are the Duncans.

Stars Ernie Hudson and Valarie Pettiford told Deco what to expect in season two.

Ernie Hudson: “The Duncans are in for some surprises and some dangers. Our children, who are truly amazing, get even more stupid.”

Ernie Hudson (as L.C. Duncan): “Let me make myself clear: Heat belongs to the Duncans!”

So are the Duncans good people who do bad things, or bad people who do good things?

Valerie Pettiford: “I think they’re good people that made different choices, and those choices have consequences attached to them.”

Ernie Hudson: “They’re not good people, bad people. We’re people doing what we have to do.”

We, of course, also know Ernie for starring as Winston in “Ghostbusters.”

We had to ask about the upcoming “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” sequel.

Ernie Hudson: “It was very spiritual in a sense, for me, to come back with everybody, and the new cast is truly amazing. I’m so excited. I don’t think I’ve done a movie where I’ve been more excited about.”

In the meantine, we’ve got six episodes of “The Family Business” available all at once on BET+.

Co-stars Miguel A. Núñez Jr. and Darrin Henson told Deco you’re gonna be bingeing those real quick.

Darrin Henson: “You’re not gonna move from your couch. It really is a family affair, and it’s something you get tuned in, tapped in and turned onto.”

