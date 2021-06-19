(WSVN) - Looking for a sweet and sparkling cocktail? Here’s a refreshing one with a taste that feels like a tropical breeze. Let’s grab a drink with Belkys.
The Mixologist: Gabe Urrutia, FIU Bacardi Center of Excellence Professor
The Drink: Caribbean Sunset
Ingredients:
1 oz Bacardi Ocho
1 oz Bacardi Banana Liqueur
.5 oz Lime Juice
.5 oz Honey Syrup
1 oz Mango Puree
Float Sparkling Lambrusco
Garnish: Mint and Lime Wheel
Glass: Collins or Tall glass
Method of preparation:
- Add all ingredients into shaker over ice except the sparkling Lambrusco. Shake for 10 seconds.
- Strain into glass over fresh ice.
- Use bar spoon to layer Lambrusco over cocktail.
- Garnish with mint sprig and lime wheel.
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.