(WSVN) - Looking for a sweet and sparkling cocktail? Here’s a refreshing one with a taste that feels like a tropical breeze. Let’s grab a drink with Belkys.

The Mixologist: Gabe Urrutia, FIU Bacardi Center of Excellence Professor

The Drink: Caribbean Sunset

Ingredients:

1 oz Bacardi Ocho

1 oz Bacardi Banana Liqueur

.5 oz Lime Juice

.5 oz Honey Syrup

1 oz Mango Puree

Float Sparkling Lambrusco

Garnish: Mint and Lime Wheel

Glass: Collins or Tall glass

Method of preparation:

Add all ingredients into shaker over ice except the sparkling Lambrusco. Shake for 10 seconds.

Strain into glass over fresh ice.

Use bar spoon to layer Lambrusco over cocktail.

Garnish with mint sprig and lime wheel.

—

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.