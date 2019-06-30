Caribbean Sunrise/Publix Aprons Caribbean American Month Recipe

(WSVN) - A yummy cocktail with a Caribbean twist is on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Drink: Caribbean Sunrise

Ingredients:

3 oz. orange juice

2 oz. dark rum

1/2 oz. simple syrup

Dash of cinnamon

Lime wedge, for garnish

Method of preparation:

Fill cocktail shaker with ice; add all ingredients (except garnish).

Shake well; strain into an ice-filled rocks glass.

Garnish with a lime wedge.

Other Preparation Methods:

For even more island flavor, substitute pineapple juice for the orange juice, and add a dash of cream of coconut.

Make it a Caribbean Sunrise punch. Remove the cinnamon and substitute cherry juice for the simple syrup.

For more information on Publix’s Caribbean American Month celebration, click here.

