Cargo lets you snack on the go when using Uber or Lyft

Don’t like waiting for taxis? No problem! Use Uber or Lyft. Don’t like having to pull over and run into the convenience store for some candy or a snack? No problem! Use Uber or Lyft. Deco’s snack king, crispy Chris Van Vliet, is here with a look.

Ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft get you where you want to go.

Now, a new service makes them even more convenient.

Deco’s grabbing a bite with Cargo.

Taking an Uber or Lyft?

You know the drill: Tap the app, hop in your ride and stare at your phone until you get to your destination.

But what if you get hungry along the way?

What if your breath is not minty fresh?

Julien Lepleux, operations manager: “Cargo is a mini convenience store that you can find in your car, so typically inside Uber or Lyft rideshare vehicles. We have partnerships with different brands that distribute products in the cars.”

Cargo lets ride-hailing drivers sell products.

From snacks to beauty products, you can get everyday items on the go.

Julien Lepleux: “For most people, when you get in a car, you’re stuck for about 15 to 20 minutes. You don’t really have anything to do but browse on your phone, so Cargo really comes in and provides you with the snacks that you wish you had but didn’t get a chance to get before you hopped into that ride.”

There is no cash required. Everything is done online.

Julien Lepleux: “The first step is to go on the Cargo menu. You can just go on Cargo.menu, scan the QR code. You pick the products that you’re interested in. You’re gonna find regular retail pricing, no different than what you would find in a convenience store. The driver will come to a full stop and give you the product once it’s safe to do so.”

You can even get free stuff.

Julien Lepleux: “Thanks to our brand partnerships, we’re able to do this. Typically, you’ll find free samples, and that’s really exciting for us.”

Now that’s what we call thinking outside of the box.

Cargo is a win-win. As a passenger, you get a little snack or a breath mint, and drivers get to share in the profits.

FOR MORE INFO:

Cargo

https://drivecargo.com/

