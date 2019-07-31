Cardi B postponed her Indianapolis concert after police warned of an ‘unverified threat’

(CNN) — Cardi B postponed a show in Indianapolis Tuesday night after police said they were “notified of an unverified threat to the artist.”

“There is no immediate threat to public safety, this is not an active incident,” the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said, adding there is an ongoing investigation.

Event production company Mammoth Live said in a statement that “management has advised that this show be postponed,” following security threats and safety concerns at the show.

Cardi B said she was “so sorry” for the change.

“I will like to let you know I was at the venue I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show,” she said. “Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first.”

The Indiana show is now scheduled for September 11, Bankers Life Fieldhouse said.

“If you are unable to attend this new date, refunds will be issued at point of purchase,” the arena said.

