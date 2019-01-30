Cardi B, Nicki Minaj to headline BET Experience concerts

NEW YORK (AP) — Cardi B and Nicki Minaj will headline concerts at the 7th annual BET Experience at L.A. LIVE, held days before the 2019 BET Awards.

BET announced Wednesday that concerts will be held June 20 through June 22 at the Staples Center. The 2019 BET Awards will take place June 23 in Los Angeles.

Minaj, Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez, Trippie Redd and Bri Steves will perform on June 21. Cardi B, Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby and City Girls will perform on June 22.

V.I.P. tickets for the BET Experience go on sale Wednesday at 2 p.m. Eastern. General tickets go on sale Friday. More performers will be announced later.

BET Experience will also include the BET Fan Fest at the Los Angeles Convention Center, featuring a celebrity basketball game, celebrity meet and greets, and seminars.

