Cardi B has joined ‘Fast & Furious 9’

(CNN) — Cardi B has already conquered the music charts and now she has set her sights on Hollywood.

The rapper turned actress was on the set of “Fast & Furious 9,” according to a video the film’s star Vin Diesel posted on his official Instagram account.

Diesel captioned the video “Last day in the UK! Pa mi Gente… #Fast92020 #Fatherhood”

“Day 86 here on the set of Fast 9,” he says in the video. “I know I’m exhausted.”

Diesel adds “We all gave every single thing we could for this movie. Put it all on the table.”

Cardi agreed.

“I’m tired,” she said. “But I can’t wait. I ain’t gonna front, I think this is gonna be the best one.”

Cardi made her big screen debut in this year’s “Hustlers.”

