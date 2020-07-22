Capture the perfect photo at the Miami Selfie Museum in Wynwood

The perfect selfie. It’s an elusive goal, even for people with long arms. Now, Miami has a place that’s putting that goal within reach. Deco’s Alex Miranda is live with the picture perfect story.

I feel like I’ve been stuck at home for four months at this point with nowhere to go, and therefore, no pictures to take.

My social media has really, really suffered because of that, but it’s a good thing that the Miami Selfie Museum in Wynwood opened up because now it’s all back to normal.

First, let me take a selfie. Or how about 50?

Andrew Butenko, Miami Selfie Museum: “It’s not about the backdrop. It’s about you.”

At the Miami Selfie Museum in Wynwood…

Andrew Butenko: “We do everything to help you. We got the lights set up for you. We got all the backdrops.”

Your Instagram feed will get the boost of content it probably so desperately needs.

Alex Miranda: “*squeaks rubber ducky*”

OK, maybe don’t do that, but from these candy dispensers…

Alex Miranda: “Ugh, I never carry change!”

To this art installation…

Alex Miranda: “This entire room was hand-drawn by artist Joe Palek, and look, I even found this illustration of 90% of us during quarantine.”

And my personal favorite: the telephone booth.

Alex Miranda: “All right, Lynn and Shireen, fine, I won’t ask anymore probing questions at the end of my segments, but are you satisfied personally and professionally?”

It’s a playground of creativity for people who just want to have a little fun with photography.

Jesenia Echeveria, attendee: “You have different looks for everything, colors. It’s amazing. I love it.”

Besides, who wants to hop on a plane right now for that next great shot?

Alex Miranda: “Just hop on this swing instead and go bananas!”

And they’re taking all the necessary precautions like limiting the entire museum to just 15 people. Plus…

Andrew Butenko: “Everything is sanitized. Everybody have to wear the mask in the common area. You have to sanitize your hands before you come in.”

You can remove your mask when you’re ready to take a picture at one of the 26 unique scenes, like Patrick’s favorite.

Patrick Rowe, attendee: “The one with the tub and the balls. I actually laid in the tub and threw the balls up.”

He’s gotten so good at this since walking in, he’s even started giving out advice.

Patrick Rowe: “Don’t hold the phone too far away. Hold it close.”

Oh, and I can tell you this from working 10 years in TV, lighting is everything, and they’ve got you covered.

Amari Rowe, attendee: “There’s ring lights for each and every background. Everything is just right. You can move the ring lights to wherever you need it. It’s perfect.”

The lighting is really, really good in this place.

It costs $29 for your entrance fee. Just book on their website, so you can get your spot.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Selfie Museum

179 NW 25th St.

Miami, FL 33127

305-549-5020

miamiselfiemuseum.com

