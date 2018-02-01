Can’t decide? Try over 100 kinds of tequila at Lona Cocina and Tequileria

How many different kinds of tequila do you think there are? We don’t know the exact answer, but I’m thinking “plenty” would be about right. There’s a new restaurant in Broward that has hundreds of varieties waiting for you to sip and savor.

At Lona Cocina and Tequileria in the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, you can get any kind of drink you want. But the spirit of choice is most definitely tequila.

Chris Whelan: “We feature 300-plus agave spirits, tequilas, mezcals.”

Here’s how that breaks down.

Chris Whelan: “Two hundred tequilas and 100 mezcals.”

You know why they settled on that amount? Because there wasn’t room for more — which made choosing the brands that made the cut even tougher.

Chris Whelan: “At the end of the day, we only had place for 200 and 100, and so it was hard to decide on what I would like to have.”

If you’re looking to get schooled in all the wonders of these particular beverages, this is the place.

Chris Whelan: “The variety that we are offering is the highest quality tequilas and mezcals that you can find in southern Florida.”

No joke — there are brands here that are really rare.

Chris Whelan: “We’re available, with the program we’re running, to have tequilas and mezcals that are highly allocated, meaning that they aren’t available to consumers in a consumer market and they’re only available here.”

You check out this menu to make your choice.

The most unique varieties are kept under lock and key on a wall made of golden cages.

You can pound back a shot or enjoy one of the restaurant’s specialty cocktails while dining on their Mexican dishes.

Trust us — you won’t leave hungry or thirsty.

Beverly Garcia, customer: “I like to consider myself as a tequila connoisseur, and I specifically liked the mezcal. It was delicious. The margarita I had tasted great.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Lona Cocina and Tequileria at Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

321 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

(954) 467-1111

http://www.westinftlauderdalebeach.com/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.