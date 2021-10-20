VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Seaquarium is under new ownership.

The Dolphin Company, based in Cancun, Mexico, now owns the Virginia Key park, company officials said Tuesday.

Officials with The Dolphin Company, which has parks across the globe, including three others in Florida, said their mission its mission is to connect people with marine mammals and marine life through educational and interactive experiences.

The company said it looks forward to elevating the care and well-being of all the animals at the park.

In a statement, The Dolphin Company said it “supports the county’s efforts to ensure further transparency and accountability at the Miami Seaquarium and to promote animal conservation and welfare. We share these same values and principles.”

