Canadian restaurant Moxie’s opens first Florida location in Brickell

After blessing us with hockey and Celine Dion, Shireen figured Canada had nothing more to give, and then, they send us a place called Moxie’s, and Alex is thinking he just has to send Canada a huge thank you card.

What do Justin Bieber, NBA Champion Toronto Raptors and Moxie’s, one of Brickell’s newest restaurants, have in common?

They’re all from our neighbors to the north.

Andre Pomerleau, Moxie’s: “Moxie’s is a Canadian chain restaurant. This is our first unit in Florida.”

Moxie’s likes to say they have something for everyone.

Andre Pomerleau: “Our food is globally inspired. We offer some American. We offer some Canadian food, a little bit of Spanish influence.”

You can get everything from sushi cones to pasta to sandwiches and salads. There are even nachos that are loaded sky high.

Andre Pomerleau: “Nachos are nachos everywhere you go, but our nachos are special because we put a pound of cheese on them. We have fresh cut mozzarella, fresh cut cheddar, fresh made chips. It’s made for two, but it can serve six.”

And they’ve got signature items from the great white north.

Andre Pomerleau: “The poutine is our homage to our Canadian roots. It’s where simplicity meets deliciousness, fresh cut fries, cheese curds, hot gravy. It’s really some comfort food, and it’s been a hit in the U.S.”

Stephanie Fleites, customer: “I love the poutine. I went to Canada a few years back, and this is really good, really delicious.”

Even the seasoning on the chipotle mango chicken is imported.

Andre Pomerleau: “The chipotle mango chicken is a staple on our menu. It’s seasoned with a chipotle mango rub and gets tossed on the grill.”

They’re also mixing things up at the bar. Check out the smoked mezcal old fashioned.

Andre Pomerleau: “We are here to give Brickell something they don’t have already.”

We are used to snow birds flying south for the winter, but they always go back.

Thankfully, Moxie’s came to the Sunshine State, and they’re here to stay.

Andre Pomerleau: “Moxie’s is a fun brand that we brought to the U.S. Whatever you are in the mood for, we have it.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Moxie’s

900 S. Miami Ave. #161

Miami, FL 33130

305-549-8997

us.moxies.com/restaurant-locations/miami-florida/miami

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.