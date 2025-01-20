(CNN) — Cameron Diaz is out of film retirement after a decade and sounds ready to work.

In an interview with “Access Hollywood” to promote her new Netflix film “Back In Action,” costarring Jamie Foxx, Diaz talked about potentially doing a sequel of “The Mask.”

The hit 1994 film with Jim Carrey helped make Diaz a star. She told the outlet she would be willing to do a sequel if Carrey was involved.

“If Jim’s on board,” she said. “I mean, I’ve been riding those coattails from day one.”

Diaz played a nightclub singer named Tina Carlyle opposite Carrey’s Stanley Ipkis, a bank teller who comes into possession of a magical mask.

Carrey told Comicbook.com in December 2024 that he would return for a sequel, but “it has to be the right idea.”

“If somebody had the right idea, I guess… It’s not really about the money. I joke about the money… But I never know. You can’t be definite about these things,” he said. “I said I’d like to retire, but I think I was talking more about power-resting. Because as soon as a good idea comes your way, or a group of people that you really enjoyed working with and stuff, it just – things tend to change.”

Diaz also said she would be interested in returning to another one of her hits, 2000’s “Charlie’s Angels,” which costarred Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu.

“I’m gonna text [Lucy Liu] right now and pitch her Jamie [Foxx] as Bosley [one of the “Charlie’s Angel’s” character],” Diaz said.

“Back In Action” is currently streaming on Netflix.

