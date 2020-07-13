Calle 23 in Coral Gables serves up tasty Cuban fusion dishes, cocktails

Miami and Cuban food. There’s never been a more perfect pairing. One spot in Coral Gables is dishing out savings, along with some tasty treats and cool cocktails.

The 305 is getting a taste of Old Havana.

Calle 23 in Coral Gables is more than a Cuban restaurant and lounge. It’s an experience.

Ioannis Sotiropoulos, Calle 23: “Calle 23 makes you feel like you’re in in Old Havana back in the 1950s. When you come in here, you expect to find live music, DJs, fun experience with great Cuban fusion food.”

The restaurant has tons of coo,l tapas-style plates, which means you can sample more dishes.

If you come in on a Tuesday, you get a pretty sweet deal.

Ioannis Sotiropoulos: “Tuesdays we have 50% off the entire menu. We have all the signature cocktails, the mojitos, and for the food menu, you have appetizers, salads, main courses and desserts. Everything is 50% off.”

Calle 23 is all about mixing up flavors. One of their signature dishes is the Cuban fried rice.

Ioannis Sotiropoulos: “Our Cuban fried rice, it has ham, pineapple, maduros, shrimp and a crunchy fried egg on top.”

You also can’t go wrong with the pork belly.

Ioannis Sotiropoulos: “We cook it for three hours, and then we fry it, and we’re serving it with a ginger and sour orange sauce on top.”

If you’re eating yummy Cuban food, you gotta have a yummy Cuban drink. The Aroma is a bourbon-based drink that’s topped with a maduro.

There’s also the Coco Loco.

Ioannis Sotiropoulos: “It’s like a piña colada, but it has guava and cinnamon.”

Customer: “I had a Coco Loco, and it reminded me like I was back on vacation somewhere, somewhere tropical. It’s so delicious.”

There’s nothing like a classic mojito, or a flavored one, like guava, passion fruit or strawberry.

Ioannis Sotiropoulos: “Wednesdays we have a Mojito Wednesday, and all our mojitos are $5.”

If you’re into free bubbly — and, really, who isn’t? — Ladies Night on Thursdays means complimentary Champagne. Cheers!

FOR MORE INFO:

Calle 23 Miami

230 Miracle Mile

Coral Gables, FL 33134

786-325-3474

www.calle23miami.com

