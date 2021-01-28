‘Call Me Kat’s’ Kyla Pratt opens up about feline co-stars

Not all of the stars of “Call Me Kat” can lick themselves clean, but Kyla Pratt is getting used to the ones that do. She’s talking to Deco about her feline friends on set.

Kyla Pratt (as Randi): “Hey, cat. We hope you’re enjoying your trip, girl.”

Kyla Pratt may be a dog lover, but she’s OK sharing the spotlight with her kitty co-stars in “Call Me Kat.”

Kyla Pratt: “Before this, I was more of a dog person, and I’m still a dog person. I have a little puppy at home that I love so much, and I think, when this show came about, I was like, ‘So, wait. We’re going to have actual cats on set? You guys know cats don’t listen, right? Like, they don’t care about what we want them to do; they’re going to do their own thing.’ Luckily, I kept that to myself, because I was very, very wrong. The cats have amazing trainers there who you can tell just love them so much.”

Sounds like the Fox lawyers told her to say that.

Any-hoo, Kyla plays a waitress at a Louisville cat cafe, but her main job is keeping Mayim Bialik’s character in line.

Kyla Pratt: “Randi is kind of the voice of reason for Kat. Kat is extremely socially awkward, and she never really knows what to say, so usually my character is staring there, looking at her wide-eyed and trying to figure out what the hell she’s talking about.”

As for the show, Kyla loves that it shares a powerful message about living life on your own terms.

Kyla Pratt: “We don’t have to, you know, have the social norms in order to be happy, and I think that’s what I love about the messaging of the show. There’s always something behind everything that we have going on, and it’s basically saying, live your life however you’re living it and enjoy it. Don’t worry about what you don’t have. Live for now.”

Mayim Bialik (as Kat): “You don’t need to call me a hero.”

Kyla Pratt (as Randi): “Yeah, I didn’t say that.”

Catch all-new episodes of “Call Me Kat,” Thursdays at 9 p.m., right here on 7.

