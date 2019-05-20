California chain Zero Degrees opens first Florida location in Davie

When it comes to food fusions, there’s Tex-Mex, even Peruvian-Japanese, but a new place in town is mixing flavors popular in Southern California.

Zero Degrees might be the coolest thing to happen in Davie for a while.

Kevin Truong, owner: “Zero Degrees is an Asian Hispanic fusion chain that specializes in fresh drinks and snacks.”

This is the first Florida location for the chain that started in California.

Kevin Truong: “With the Asian fusion, we have boba tea drinks. With the Hispanic side, we have things like strawberry horchata. They actually all work very well together.”

From the watermelon in the spicy watermelon slushie to the mangos in the mangonada, the ingredients are cut fresh.

Kevin Truong: “The mangonada is a mango slushie smoothie with mango chunks, and we top it with Chimoan Tajin, which are the Mexican spices. You can also add on a mango twist, which are the mango slices on the straw.”

Shake things up with the Ube Milkshake. It’s purple and made from taro root.

Kevin Truong: “Taro is a root-based vegetable that is popular in Asian cuisine.”

If you can’t decide which drink to get, well, just get two drinks in one.

Kevin Truong: “The split cup does not mix together. The cup is divided into two sides.”

Go for green tea with boba on one side and a tiger sugar milkshake with boba on the other.

Leah Carman, customer: “That is honestly one of the best parts, because you don’t know if you’re gonna decide between two flavors, and you don’t have to pick … you can get both.”

The food is comfort food, like wings and popcorn chicken, but there are some crazy combos with the snacks, too.

Kevin Truong: “A popular food item is a Hot Cheeto Elotes. An elote is a sweet-corn snack that we top with mayonnaise, cheese and Hot Cheetos on top.”

You can also give your fries a cheesy and spicy kick.

Kevin Truong: “It is actually Hot Cheetos that get crushed into bits.”

The name may have zero in it, but there are a million reasons to check this spot out.

