Cafe on 3 allows you to shop and eat at the same time!

Food and shoes: two of the most beautiful things in the world that must be cherished at all times, and at long last, they’re together in the same spot. We found a place where you can eat and shop at the same time.

Uh hey, can I get a side of fries with my new pair of shoes?!

Actually, you can at Cafe on 3 on the third floor of Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour.

Rafael Chazan, cafe manager: “This is the first cafe that is combining the sneaker lounge and the cafe all in the same area.”

I guess you could say this is “sole” food. Oh man, we crack ourselves up.

And while the cafe is in the middle of a department store’s men’s footwear section, the food is legit.

Rafael Chazan: “We come from high-end restaurants, fine dining restaurants, so this is maybe a smaller scale that we’re doing, but we’re still staying in the same level of execution. We’re giving the best to every one of our customers.”

They’ve got everything from cookies and coffee to tuna tartar to the plant-based beyond burger with truffle fries.

Rafael Chazan: “We have a lot of customers that come specifically, specially for the food.”

Courtney Leon, customer: “They’re so quick on their service, and it’s such good food. I’m obsessed with it. Boyfriend, brother, dad, if he wants to come get his shoes, he knows I want a cup of coffee at the same time.”

And let’s keep in mind, this is all in the middle of a sea of shoes.

You name it, and they’ve probably got it. No, like really. Go ahead and name it.

Spencer Karls, customer: “There’s a big selection from Moncler to Fendi to Giuseppe to Off White. The atmosphere here is great, shoe selection is awesome. I really like it.”

Cafe on 3 focuses on being a laid back spot where you can shop on a full stomach.

Rafael Chazan: “There is no pressure. It’s a very relaxed environment. We want people to be able to engage and mingle and not feel pressured.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Cafe on 3

9700 Collins Ave., Level Three

Bal Harbour, FL 33154

305-993-4620

www.neimanmarcus.com/restaurants/

