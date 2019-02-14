Cafe La Trova offers authentic Cuban cuisine and cocktails

Calle Ocho is the heart of Miami’s Cuban community. The street is lined with places to eat, drink and take in the culture of its people. A legendary SoFlo chef is now adding a new go-to destination to the street that celebrates the cuisine and cocktails of the island called the Pearl of the Antilles.

Cafe La Trova is the latest gathering place from South Florida’s foodie queen, Chef Michelle Bernstein.

But don’t downplay the cocktails.

Michelle Bernstein, chef: “We are primarily a bar. When you walk in, the bar is a 1940s, ’50s throwback to the bar that Julio’s dad had in Cuba.”

Julio is Michelle’s longtime partner, Julio Cabrera, the lead bartender or cantinero at La Trova. More about him later.

Opening her first eatery in Little Havana was a dream come true for the chef.

Michelle Bernstein: “It means everything. I mean, I was born and raised in Miami. My mother would always bring me to Calle Ocho.”

You’ll be chowing down on some of the dishes Michelle is famous for.

Michelle Bernstein: “And we serve everything, from the croquetas that I kind of made my name after and empanadas that my mother would make us when we were young.”

We would highly recommend the pressed steak sandwich — a true beauty to behold.

Everything that comes out of the kitchen is a personal favorite of the chef.

Michelle Bernstein: “And so it’s all the food that I love to eat when I’m having Julio’s cocktails.”

Julio’s cocktails do more than just quench your thirst. They are reminders of Cuba’s glorious past.

Michelle Bernstein: “To bring the authenticity of Cuba before Castro to Calle Ocho. Something very authentic, very classic and very professional.”

He may be standing behind the bar mixing drinks, but Julio is no ordinary bartender.

Call him a cantinero.

Julio Cabrera, cantinero: “A cantinero is a professional bartender. We have to go to school to be behind the bar.”

Cantinero style is reflected in every single cocktail, whether you’re in the bar at the front of the house or kicking it in the ’80s-themed lounge in the back.

Julio Cabrera: “And we respect a lot of rules, like the way we dress. It’s not what cocktail we make; it’s the way we make it.”

Julio made sure you could also get a great cup of coffee at La Trova.

Julio Cabrera: “My father used to have coffee at a cafeteria in Cuba.”

If you’re a fan of Michelle Bernstein, you’ll be a fan of La Trova.

Michelle Bernstein: “This is everything that I would hope to find in a place that I would want to go to.”

Andrea, customer: “I think it’s the first place in Miami that takes the real tradition and culture from Cuba.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Cafe La Trova

971 SW 8th St.

Miami, FL 33130

786-615-4379

http://www.cafelatrova.com/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.