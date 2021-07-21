(WSVN) - A South Florida chef preparing a crab cake dish with vegans in mind. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Vidya Maharaj

The Restaurant: Diya, Miami Beach

The Dish: “C” Cakes

Ingredients:

1 onion finely chopped

1 finely chopped potato

4 oz hearts of palm – chopped

1 tsp Nori Seasoning

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp white or black pepper

1 tsp old bay seasoning

1/2 cup mayo

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

1/4 cup besan

2 tbsp rice flour

Salt to taste

Ingredients for Masala Aioli:

1 cup mayo

1 tsp garam masala

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp chili powder

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp vinegar

Salt & pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

In bowl, mix together onion, potato, hearts of palm.

Add nori seasoning, coriander powder, pepper, old bay seasoning and flours.

Mix well, then stir in mayo, cilantro and salt.

When mixed, scoop out palm-size balls of mix, and fry in oil for about 3 minutes per side.

For aioli, mix together ingredients in bowl and set aside until ready to serve.

To Plate:

Top cakes off with aioli and serve!

Diya

1766 Bay Road

Miami Beach, FL 33139

www.diyamiami.com

305-763-8948

