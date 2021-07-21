(WSVN) - A South Florida chef preparing a crab cake dish with vegans in mind. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Vidya Maharaj
The Restaurant: Diya, Miami Beach
The Dish: “C” Cakes
Ingredients:
1 onion finely chopped
1 finely chopped potato
4 oz hearts of palm – chopped
1 tsp Nori Seasoning
1 tsp coriander powder
1 tsp white or black pepper
1 tsp old bay seasoning
1/2 cup mayo
1/2 cup chopped cilantro
1/4 cup besan
2 tbsp rice flour
Salt to taste
Ingredients for Masala Aioli:
1 cup mayo
1 tsp garam masala
2 tbsp lemon juice
1 tsp chili powder
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp vinegar
Salt & pepper to taste
Method of Preparation:
- In bowl, mix together onion, potato, hearts of palm.
- Add nori seasoning, coriander powder, pepper, old bay seasoning and flours.
- Mix well, then stir in mayo, cilantro and salt.
- When mixed, scoop out palm-size balls of mix, and fry in oil for about 3 minutes per side.
- For aioli, mix together ingredients in bowl and set aside until ready to serve.
To Plate:
- Top cakes off with aioli and serve!
Diya
1766 Bay Road
Miami Beach, FL 33139
www.diyamiami.com
305-763-8948
