Butler at St. Regis Hotel in Bal Harbour opens champagne bottles with sword

Champagne is the drink of luxury, so it deserves to be handled with care. One South Florida resort totally gets that. Toast master Alex Miranda is showing us how they pop the cork in a very unique way.

We all thought 2020 was driving us all to the bottle, and then, Election Day happened! So, I want to arm you with one more way to access alcohol, and Shireen, this ain’t gas station wine.

At the St. Regis Hotel in Bal Harbour, bottles of bubbly are opened a little differently. Well, a lot differently.

The cork is popped with a sword! And the man who makes the cut is called a champagne sabering butler!

Orcan Metya, champagne sabering butler: “It is very unique, and I feel very blessed to be able to do that.”

Orcan Metya is the butler of bubbly, and he shows off his swordsmanship during a special ceremony. Think of it as a boozy performance.

Nikolai Ursin, Director of Marketing, St. Regis Hotel: “It’s our evening ritual. It happens every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 5:30 p.m. right here in the lobby. It’s really meant to take a pause from the busyness of the day and start the evening.”

The ceremony begins with a quick history lesson. Pay attention because there’s going to be a pop quiz later.

Orcan Metya: “It dates back to the Napoleonic era. Of course, they didn’t have a corkscrew back then, so with their military, after each defeat or victory, they used to open the bottle.”

Who doesn’t love some bubbles after a long day of battle?

Anyways, opening a bottle may look easy, but you have to know what you’re doing.

Orcan Metya: “The bottle has to be cold. If it is not, it might just explode, and it can cut your hands. The saber doesn’t have to be sharp. You’re not really cutting the glass. It’s just blunt force.”

There’s bottle service, then there’s this, and now, it’s time to enjoy the fruits of his labor.

Eugenio Jamie, customer: “The champagne is delicious. I can actually sit here and do this all day long!”

Orcan still gets a kick out of it, too.

Orcan Metya: “Once I see that cork fly, it’s like ‘Phew, it’s done. I did my job.'”

And he hopes the ceremony is the toast of the town.

Orcan Metya: “I want them to really enjoy, and to be able to take it with them, not just on the camera, not just on the phone, but as a memory.”

Cheers to that.

Doris Davila, customer: “Champagne is one of my favorite drinks, so knowing some history behind was great. It was amazing.”

This happens every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in the lobby, so, you know, if you can’t pull it off yourself, I’d leave it to the experts!

And now, not hypocritical at all, I’m going to try it myself.

FOR MORE INFO:

The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

9703 Collins Ave.

Bal Harbour, FL 33154

305-993-3300

www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/miaxr-the-st-regis-bal-harbour-resort

