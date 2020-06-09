Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill in Wynwood pours to-go cocktails in plastic pouches

Good news, my peeps! There’s no more shame in drinking booze from a bag. You can now get cool cocktails to go.

The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill in Wynwood is known for its freshly ground meats and cool food, like the gigantic pretzel.

But changes to restaurants’ rules are giving their drink program a chance to stand out.

Fred Niznik, The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill: “Due to COVID, we were given the ability to serve alcohol to go where normally we wouldn’t be able to.”

Their cocktails are unique, and they’re serving them up in a creative way.

Fred Niznik: “We decided to make it convenient and make disposable pouches for all of our cocktails.”

If you think you’ve seen drink containers like this before, you have.

Fred Niznik: “The plastic pouches are very reminiscent of your childhood drink, the Capri Suns you used to have growing up.”

This is an adult version of your favorite pouch drink. It’s easier to get the straw in and, best of all, it comes with booze.

Fred Niznik: “The pouches have about two portions, where a drink would be one portion.”

From the Pineapple Coconut Mojito, to the Legend-Berry Fizz, what they serve in glasses is what you get in the takeout version.

Fred Niznik: “The Jalapeño Passion Fruit Margarita is exactly what it sounds like: fresh passion fruit muddled with jalapeños and tequila.”

The pouches can be sipped at The Butcher Shop, or you can take ’em to go.

Fred Niznik: “If you’re having it at the restaurant, it comes over ice, and to go, it comes without ice.”

Prices for the takeout pouches start at about $12, but considering you get nearly two drinks out of it, it’s a bargain, and it’s good for the new normal.

Fred Niznik: “This is definitely a safe way to enjoy alcohol in these times. You have an individually wrapped straw. You have the plastic pouch with the ziplock on top providing you easy access to get inside the drink.”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill

165 NW 23rd St.

Miami, FL 33127

305-846-9120

www.facebook.com/butchershopmia

