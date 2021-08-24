TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - After a nearly two-year delay, Busch Gardens announced its highly anticipated Iron Gwazi roller coaster will open in 2022.
The theme park company said the ride will open in March of 2022.
Officials with the company said it will be North America’s tallest hybrid coaster. It will also be the world’s fastest and steepest hybrid coaster.
Riders will be 206 feet above the ground and reach a hair-raising speed of 76 miles per hour.
Operations were put on pause due to the pandemic.
