TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - After a nearly two-year delay, Busch Gardens announced its highly anticipated Iron Gwazi roller coaster will open in 2022.

The theme park company said the ride will open in March of 2022.

Thank you to our fans for your patience! We're excited to announce that Iron Gwazi will open March 2022🐊🎢⁣

⁣

Keep up with ALL the thrills when you buy a 2022 Fun Card! Buy now, get the rest of 2021 FREE! Learn more at https://t.co/Uf8fz7Rw1S pic.twitter.com/0OVNuu5Slc — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) August 23, 2021

Officials with the company said it will be North America’s tallest hybrid coaster. It will also be the world’s fastest and steepest hybrid coaster.

Riders will be 206 feet above the ground and reach a hair-raising speed of 76 miles per hour.

The wait is over. The official Iron Gwazi POV is here. pic.twitter.com/6ArQ84fCWx — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) November 12, 2020

Operations were put on pause due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.