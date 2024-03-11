MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood was alive with the vibrant spirit of the Calle Ocho festival.

Music, food and families took over 15 blocks of hours-long partying along Southwest Eighth Street, Sunday.

Organizers said the festival is a vibrant celebration of Hispanic culture that welcomes everyone.

“As Miami grew, we grew, and as the community became more of a melting pot, we mixed with the community, and we invited everybody,” said Pablo Lau, president of the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana, “so when you walk through the street, you’ll see Central, South, North America. You’ll even see Europe, so that’s the beautiful thing about our event.”

Guests enjoyed music across seven stages.

Calle Ocho is set to return next year.

