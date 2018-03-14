Looking for a fun brunch in Broward? I’ve got one for you! Burlock Coast is offering up some brunch, breakfast, lunch and dinner and goodness at the Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale. The food is good and you can’t beat the view, across the street from the ocean on A1A. Chef Paula DaSilva delivers the goods with some delish dishes.

Heirloom Tomatoes with arugula $14

The Hog and the Egg – poaced eggs with hollandaise and pork belly $18

Huevos Ranchers with chorizo, black beans and green chili sauce $18

McCoy Breakfast Sandwich croissant with chorizo scrambled duck egg and cheddar cheese $16

Artisinal Cheese & Charcuterie $31

Ceviche with pickled peppers, compressed pineapple and lime $18

BC Fish and Chips crispy flounder with beer vinegar $21

BCBurger ground brisket, rum bacon jam, cheese, lettuce, marinated tomatoes $18

Breakfast & Brunch $10-$30

Lunch $14-$31

Dinner $9-$46

Enjoy your meal and then relax across the street with your toes in the sand.

Burlock Coast

The Ritz Carlton Ft. Lauderdale

1 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33304

(954) 302-6460

www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/florida/fort-lauderdale/dining/burlock-coast-seafare-spirits

