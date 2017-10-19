Burlock Coast has a new fall menu at the Ritz-Carlton

Fall is in full swing at Burlock Coast. The eatery is celebrating the season with a brand new happy hour menu. If you were looking for a reason to leave work a little early, now you’ve got one.

Happy hour is getting a lot happier in Fort Lauderdale, thanks to Burlock Coast.

Ryan Fisch: “For fall, we’ve got 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Monday through Friday we have specials going on for happy hour.”

Here’s a quick rundown of the fab five.

Ryan Fisch: “Monday ‘Bootleg Burger,’ Tuesday ‘Taco Tuesday,’ Wednesday is, I believe, ‘Grilled Cheese Night’ and Thursday and Friday we got fish and chips going on and $1 oysters.”

If you’ve ever eaten in this restaurant in the Ritz-Carlton, you probably had a hand in creating the menu.

Ryan Fisch: “We got a lot of locals coming in. We basically get the feedback from them and see what they enjoy and love, and we try and make something happen for them.”

The kitchen gets lots of super fresh stuff from local farms.

It’s what makes your dish so delish.

Ryan Fisch: “So for our fish tacos we get local peppers, we pickle them, pickled veggies that we get from them right on top that are seasoned. Our fish and chips, the potatoes that we do, crushed potatoes straight outta the ground.”

The “farm to table” concept played a big role in deciding which dishes made the cut for the new fall menu.

Ryan Fisch: “You know farms are always changing what they grow seasonally, so we bring it in and it gives us a chance to feed our local guests something different.”

Every meal is paired with a beverage meant to amp your enjoyment.

What makes the offer so sweet — you get ’em both for $10.

On Ladies Night, the deal is even better. Oysters and a glass of bubbly for a $1 each!

Who wouldn’t be happy with that?

Caryn: “I love a good happy hour menu. It’s a great time to come and just get to unwind after work and kick off the evening.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Burlock Coast

1 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

(954) 302-6460

http://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/florida/fort-lauderdale/dining/burlock-coast-seafare-spirits/menus

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.