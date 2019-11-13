Bulgogi Rice Bowl/ Temple Street Eatery, Fort Lauderdale

(WSVN) - A dish described as Asian-American comfort food is what a South Florida chef is making tonight. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Diego Ng
The Restaurant: Temple Street Eatery, Fort Lauderdale
The Dish: Bulgogi Rice Bowl

Ingredients:
.5 oz of vegetable oil
5 oz shredded raw ribeye beef
4 oz julienne carrots
4 oz julienne white onions
4 oz julienne scallions
3 oz bulgogi sauce

Bulgogi Sauce:
5 oz soy sauce
2 oz white onions
2 oz peeled ginger
3 oz sugar
1 oz honey
1 oz sesame oil

Method of Preparation:

  • Heat wok, carefully place oil in the wok and wait till you see the oil start to slightly smoke.
  • Slide the beef down the side of the wok and start to break up the beef.
  • Sauté the beef for 1 min.
  • Add carrots and onions, continue to sauté for 2 min until the vegetables are soft.
  • Add scallions, sauté, then pour sauce into the dish.
  • Heat/sauté until the sauce boils, then serve.

To Plate:
— Serve in bowl of rice.

Temple Street Eatery
416 N Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
754-701-0976
www.templestreeteatery.com

