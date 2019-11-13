Bulgogi Rice Bowl/ Temple Street Eatery, Fort Lauderdale

(WSVN) - A dish described as Asian-American comfort food is what a South Florida chef is making tonight. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Diego Ng
The Restaurant: Temple Street Eatery, Fort Lauderdale
The Dish: Bulgogi Rice Bowl
Ingredients:
.5 oz of vegetable oil
5 oz shredded raw ribeye beef
4 oz julienne carrots
4 oz julienne white onions
4 oz julienne scallions
3 oz bulgogi sauce
Bulgogi Sauce:
5 oz soy sauce
2 oz white onions
2 oz peeled ginger
3 oz sugar
1 oz honey
1 oz sesame oil
Method of Preparation:
- Heat wok, carefully place oil in the wok and wait till you see the oil start to slightly smoke.
- Slide the beef down the side of the wok and start to break up the beef.
- Sauté the beef for 1 min.
- Add carrots and onions, continue to sauté for 2 min until the vegetables are soft.
- Add scallions, sauté, then pour sauce into the dish.
- Heat/sauté until the sauce boils, then serve.
To Plate:
— Serve in bowl of rice.
Temple Street Eatery
416 N Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
754-701-0976
www.templestreeteatery.com
