Bulgogi Rice Bowl/ Temple Street Eatery, Fort Lauderdale

(WSVN) - A dish described as Asian-American comfort food is what a South Florida chef is making tonight. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Diego Ng

The Restaurant: Temple Street Eatery, Fort Lauderdale

The Dish: Bulgogi Rice Bowl

Ingredients:

.5 oz of vegetable oil

5 oz shredded raw ribeye beef

4 oz julienne carrots

4 oz julienne white onions

4 oz julienne scallions

3 oz bulgogi sauce

Bulgogi Sauce:

5 oz soy sauce

2 oz white onions

2 oz peeled ginger

3 oz sugar

1 oz honey

1 oz sesame oil

Method of Preparation:

Heat wok, carefully place oil in the wok and wait till you see the oil start to slightly smoke.

Slide the beef down the side of the wok and start to break up the beef.

Sauté the beef for 1 min.

Add carrots and onions, continue to sauté for 2 min until the vegetables are soft.

Add scallions, sauté, then pour sauce into the dish.

Heat/sauté until the sauce boils, then serve.



To Plate:

— Serve in bowl of rice.

Temple Street Eatery

416 N Federal Highway

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

754-701-0976

www.templestreeteatery.com

