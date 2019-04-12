Buffalo Wild Wings to release special flavor for ‘Game of Thrones’ premiere

(WSVN) - Buffalo Wild Wings is releasing a new flavor for your “Game of Thrones” premiere party.
In honor of the hit show’s final season, the company is selling new spicy “Dragon Fire” wings.
Smothered in soy-ginger glaze, made with ghost peppers and topped with jalapeños, fans will only have one day to try and handle the heat.
The super limited edition wings are available Sunday — the same day as the season premiere.
