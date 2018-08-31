Buckingham Palace guards play ‘Respect’ in tribute to Aretha Franklin

(WSVN) - Guards outside of Buckingham Palace paid tribute to Aretha Franklin on Friday morning by playing the Queen of Soul’s 1967 hit, “Respect.”

The Band of the Welsh Guards performed the upbeat song outside of the palace during the Changing of the Guard Ceremony.

Respect for others underpins all we do in the @BritishArmy so it was no surprise that the @WelshGuardsBand paid tribute to musical icon and inspiration #ArethaFranklin at Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace today. @RoyalFamily #ArethaFranklinFuneral #RESPECT pic.twitter.com/ho7fvjEuMh — The Army in London (@ArmyInLondon) August 31, 2018

The British Army shared video of their tribute on Twitter with the caption, “Respect for others underpins all we do in the British Army so it was no surprise that the Welsh Guards Band paid tribute to musical icon and inspiration Aretha Franklin at Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace today.”

The performance came on the same day as Franklin’s funeral in Detroit, Michigan.

At Changing of Guard at Buckingham Palace this morning, Respect paid to Aretha Franklin. pic.twitter.com/UEKa0ekmf5 — Chris Botta (@ChrisBottaNHL) August 31, 2018

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.