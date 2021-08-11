(WSVN) - Serve up some traditional Italian flavor for dinner tonight with a dish direct from Rome. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Adriano Serra

The Restaurant: Casa Calabria, Fort Lauderdale

The Dish: Bucatini Amatriciana

Ingredients:

7 oz. fresh bucatini pasta (for dry pasta, follow boiling directions on package)

2 oz. guanciale pork (can substitute for pancetta or smoked bacon)

½ medium yellow onion

1 pinch of oregano

1 pinch of pepper flakes

2 cups of tomato sauce (San Marzano tomatoes preferred)

Pinch of salt & black pepper

Parsley flakes (optional)

Method of Preparation:

In a pan, warm olive oil, then add onions.

Let them sautee for a minute before adding guanciale (or substitute), oregano, pepper flakes, black pepper and salt.

Cook for a few minutes before pouring in tomato sauce.

Add cooked bucatini, stir then add parsley.

Serve with parmesan cheese.

Casa Calabria

(inside Ocean Manor Beach Resort)

4040 Galt Ocean Drive

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

954-982-2191

casacalabriaftl.com/menu

