(WSVN) - Serve up some traditional Italian flavor for dinner tonight with a dish direct from Rome. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Adriano Serra
The Restaurant: Casa Calabria, Fort Lauderdale
The Dish: Bucatini Amatriciana
Ingredients:
7 oz. fresh bucatini pasta (for dry pasta, follow boiling directions on package)
2 oz. guanciale pork (can substitute for pancetta or smoked bacon)
½ medium yellow onion
1 pinch of oregano
1 pinch of pepper flakes
2 cups of tomato sauce (San Marzano tomatoes preferred)
Pinch of salt & black pepper
Parsley flakes (optional)
Method of Preparation:
- In a pan, warm olive oil, then add onions.
- Let them sautee for a minute before adding guanciale (or substitute), oregano, pepper flakes, black pepper and salt.
- Cook for a few minutes before pouring in tomato sauce.
- Add cooked bucatini, stir then add parsley.
- Serve with parmesan cheese.
Casa Calabria
(inside Ocean Manor Beach Resort)
4040 Galt Ocean Drive
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
954-982-2191
casacalabriaftl.com/menu
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.