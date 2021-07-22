There are some pairings that are just the perfect match: peanut butter and jelly, milk and cookies, Lynn and Shireen. How about pizza and sushi? Don’t knock it till you try it. There’s a new SoFlo spot that thinks it’s a real catch.

You’re probably used to seeing pizza look a specific way, but have you ever seen a pie that’s sure to satisfy a sushi craving?

Bubusan in Miami Beach is challenging everything you think you know about pizza.

Sergio Rivera, Bubusan: “Bubusan is a Japanese takeout concept that specializes in nigiri, rolls and sushi pizza.”

Bubusan’s sushi pizza is a fun take on the classic comfort food. It’s got a crispy flour tortilla crust that gets buried under fresh toppings like avocado, salmon or tuna.

Sergio Rivera: “The inspiration behind the sushi pizza is, we wanted to make it a little more fun for people to enjoy it, and that was a good way to do it.”

The tuna pizza is topped with yuzu mayo, spicy mayo, seasonings and fresh greens. The salmon’s got onions, aioli sauce, and shiso leaves.

Sergio Rivera: “Because of the ingredients, it really reminds me of smoked salmon.”

Not feeling the fish? Go for the avocado. It’s got onions, Fresno peppers and a yuzu aioli.

Sergio Rivera: “It’s really creamy and refreshing.”

Getting Bubusan’s sushi pizza is easy. Just order on your phone and pick it up from Azabu at the Stanton Hotel.

Now all that’s left to do is dig in

Shoshana Sommer, customer: “I’ve never had anything like this before. Super unique. It’s my first time having sushi pizza, and I loved it. I loved the salmon. Salmon’s my favorite.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Bubusan

Marriott Stanton South Beach

161 Ocean Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139

786-672-0535

eatlikebubu.com

