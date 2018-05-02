Bubby’s Meatloaf/ Hank and Harry’s

(WSVN) - There’s nothing better than grandma’s home cooking. A South Florida chef shares a family favorite — made with plenty of love. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Mikey Stern

The Restaurant: Hank and Harry’s South Miami

The Dish: Bubby’s Meatloaf

Ingredients:

1 1/2 lbs ground chuck

1/2 a medium yellow onion, finely minced

2 cloves of fresh garlic, finely minced

1 cup Italian bread crumbs

3/4 tsp Kosher salt

1/4 tsp fresh ground pepper

1/3 cup of Worcestershire sauce

1/4 cup ketchup, plus an additional 1/3 cup for brushing on top

1 whole egg, beaten

Method of Preparation:

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and mix well. Shape into loaf on baking pan (or loaf pan). Brush the remaining ketchup on top of the meatloaf. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour and 30 minutes.

To Plate:

Slice into near one-inch sections.

Serves:

3-4 people

Serving Suggestion:

Dr. Brown’s Black Cherry soda (available at Hank and Harry’s South Miami)

Hank and Harry’s South Miami

5958 S Dixie Hwy.

South Miami, FL 33143

(786) 275-6565

http://handhdeli.com/

