Bubble-Q returns to bring the best SoFlo barbeque to SoBe Wine and Food Festival

This weekend the smell of barbeque will be in the air on South Beach.

That’s because the South Beach Wine and Food Festival is all about the que! And it’s making this year’s festival meatier than ever!

When the South Beach Wine and Food Festival kicked off two decades ago, the Bubble-Q was a hot ticket!

In honor of the SoBe Wine and Food Festival’s big 20 year anniversary, we’re getting our barbeque and bubbles on again!

Bubble-Q 2021 is hosted by Food Network’s own, Guy Fieri.

Guy Fieri: “It’s bringing in pitmasters from around the country, some of the greatest BBQ badasses you can meet and offering up fantastic food. People can walk through and try it all, and on top of it, Moet Chandon is flowing like a river.”

Bubbles and barbeque go together like south and beach!

Guy Fieri: “When you drink champagne and enjoy it, especially great champagne like Moet Chandon, it’s palette refreshing. And barbeque is big, rich and smokey, and they just work.”

Babe’s Meat and Counter in Pinecrest is bringing their A-game to the Bubble-Q.

Jason Schoendorfer: “We’ve been participating in the festival for about eight years now, and the fact that they chose us to do a special event like this that’s commemorating 20 years is pretty special to us.”

Babe’s will be showing off barbeque from our friends up north.

Jason Schoendorfer: “We will be making our Montreal smoked meat, which is a Canadian-style pastrami. It’s similar in a lot of ways to New York pastrami. Montreal-style is slightly different as far the procedure to make it and the spices on the actual brisket.”

Smoke Barbeque in Fort Lauderdale is a newbie to SoBe. They’ve got a taste of Texas.

Scott Kennedy: “Smoke Barbeque is Texas barbeque. We chose the Austin slider for this event because this may be the first and only time we get an opportunity to participate in such a large and nationally recognized event. So it’s go big or go home.”

They’re serving meat, flavor and more meat!

Scott Kennedy: “The Austin sandwich is prime beef brisket with raw white onion, crispy dill pickle with a little of our barbeque sauce and a sliced jalapeno cheddar sausage.”

Doesn’t matter how you slice it, Bubble Q 2021 will be a blast!

Guy Fieri: “It’s going to involve awesome barbeque, lots of bubbles, great entertainment on the beach in Miami. Doesn’t get any better.”

