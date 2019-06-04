BTS share video of ‘Anpanman’ at MetLife Stadium for ‘Festa’ anniversary celebration

(WSVN) - Happy anniversary, BTS!

The global superstars are celebrating the anniversary of their debut on June 13, 2013 with their annual “BTS Festa” event.

The days leading up to the anniversary will bring new photos, songs and other surprises for ARMY, the group’s fandom.

On Tuesday, the septet dropped a video from the group’s perspective on stage during a performance of “Anpanman” at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The seven members could be seen in the video running around and playing on an inflatable slide at the concert on May 18.

The South Korean boy band is comprised of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

They recently made headlines with their historical, sold-out performances at Wembley Stadium in London.

