BTS release soundtrack album, music video for new mobile game

“BTS World,” the septet’s new storytelling game released Wednesday, sends players back in time a year before the group’s debut on June 13, 2013.

From that point forward, players take over as the group’s manager and work to bring them together as a team ahead of their debut.

The game also features additional story missions that give players a view of what each member would be doing in another life had they not formed BTS.

This concept of fate is explored further in the music video for “Heartbeat,” a single off of the “BTS World Original Soundtrack” album released on Friday.

The video shows the members in their alternative lives from the game alongside footage of the group’s current state while the lyrics suggest their formation was destined.

The soundtrack additionally features seven instrumental themes from the game as well as collaborations with artists Charli XCX, Zara Larsson and Juice WRLD on “Dream Glow,” “A Brand New Day,” and “All Night,” respectively.

The album also includes tracks “You Are Here” by the group’s Big Hit Entertainment lablemate, Lee Hyun, and “LaLaLa” by South Korean duo Okdal.

BTS is comprised of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

