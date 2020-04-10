BTS launching a free concert series

(CNN) — Having to postpone their tour isn’t going to stop K-pop’s biggest group from entertaining.

BTS has announced “Bang Bang Con,” a series of their concerts they will be streaming on YouTube starting 11 p.m. ET on April 17.

The ARMY, as the BTS fans are known, can tune into the BANGTANTV YouTube channel to enjoy several of their past concerts including “2015 BTS LIVE: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage” and “2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour In Seoul.”

The mega-selling boy band released its fourth album, “Map of the Soul: 7” in February.

It followed last year’s “Map of the Soul: Persona” and has been eagerly awaited.

The group had planned on launching a new world tour this month with a kick off at Seoul Olympic Stadium, but that became one of several events either canceled or postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

BTS has been active in staying linked to their followers in other ways – including a series of Korean language teaching videos.

