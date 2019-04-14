BTS breaks YouTube record for video with most views within 24 hours

(WSVN) - South Korean sensation BTS are back and already breaking records with their latest release, “Map of the Soul: Persona.”

The music video for the band’s new song, “Boy With Luv,” is now the video with most views on YouTube within a period of 24 hours.

On Saturday night, YouTube confirmed the official record, which is now set at 78 million.

The music video, which features Halsey, has since received over 100 million views on the video platform.

The record was previously set by South Korean K-Pop group BLACKPINK, whose video for “Kill This Love” reached 56.7 million in one day.

This is the second time BTS has broken the record after the music video for “IDOL” surpassed Taylor’s Swift’s views for “Look What You Made Me Do” in 2018.

“Map of the Soul: Persona,” the group’s latest mini-album with seven new tracks, was released on Friday.

BTS debuted a live performance of “Boy With Luv” on Saturday Night Live. The group will also perform the song with Halsey at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, where they are nominated in the categories for Top Duo/Group and Top Social Artist.

The septet is comprised of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

