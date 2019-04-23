BTS becomes first group since the Beatles to achieve record milestone with new album

(WSVN) - South Korean pop group BTS scored its record milestone on the Billboard charts with its third album.

The new album “Map of the Soul: Persona” debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart, Monday.

Leading the way with single “Boy with Luv,” featuring Halsey, every track on the album has become a strong seller in the U.S.

According to Billboard, they’re the first group since the Beatles to earn three number one albums in less than a year.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.