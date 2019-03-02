BTS become first Korean artists to sell out Wembley Stadium in London

(WSVN) - South Korean boy band BTS have made history once again.

The seven member group sold out two of the biggest stadiums in Europe, including Wembley Stadium in London and the Stade de France in Paris.

Tickets went on sale Friday for the band’s Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour, which will have stops in stadiums across Europe, South America, North America and Asia.

BTS additionally sold out shows at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif., MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. and Soldier Field in Chicago.

Tickets for the London show were sold within 90 minutes.

The group is now among a list of 12 artists who have sold out shows at Wembley Stadium, making them the first ever Asian act to sell out the venue.

BTS stands for Bangtan Sonyeondan, which translates to Bulletproof Boy Scouts.

The group is made up of members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

The news of the sold out concerts follows a successful year of several firsts for the band, such as breaking a YouTube record previously held by Taylor Swift, performing at the Billboard Music Awards, selling out their first U.S. stadium concert in New York and speaking at the United Nations.

The group most recently made an appearance as presenters at the 61st annual Grammy Awards, where their album “Love Yourself: Tear” was nominated for the category of Best Recording Package.

Second dates for the sold out shows were added to the tour, Saturday morning.

