BTS become 1st Korean act to win Top Duo/Group at 2019 Billboard Music Awards

(WSVN) - Global sensation BTS have made history once again.

The septet won the Top Duo/Group award Wednesday at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, making them the first-ever Korean act to win in that category.

The group are also the only Korean act to win the ceremony’s Top Social Artist award three times in a row.

The night was a grand one for the group as they also got to debut the first live performance of “Boy With Luv” with Halsey.

The group recently made headlines after the music video for “Boy With Luv” set a new record with over 74 million views within 24 hours on YouTube.

The music video was also the fastest video to reach 100 million views in less than two days on the video platform.

BTS is is comprised of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

The band is kicking off their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself stadium tour this Saturday in Pasadena, Calif.

