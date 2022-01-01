POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rapper Kodak Black was placed under arrest in a Pompano Beach neighborhood for trespassing, authorities said.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies made contact with the hip-hop artist near the 1600 block of Northwest 10th Drive, just before 1:30 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was arrested and taken to the BSO Main Jail.

The Sun-Sentinel reported that he has since bonded out.

