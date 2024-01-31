In movies, spies are usually on the hunt either for top secret material or tracking down enemies.

But in the new spy-film “Argylle,” a spy agency’s target is a successful fiction author. Only her latest book is not fiction.

Brace yourself for a globe trotting adventure, with a star studded cast that will leave you wanting an Argylle sweater and a cute cat.

In “Argylle,” the book is not just better than a movie, it’s as tense as real life.

The film stars Bryce Dallas Howard as Elly Conway, a reclusive author whose book lands her in a damsel in distress circumstance.

Bryce Dallas Howard: “She’s essentially rescued by Aiden and he takes her to a safe place and explain to her what the situation is.”

The situation is Elly is being hunted by spies. This after the plot of her new book starts to mirror the actions of a real-life spy organization.

Bryce Dallas Howard: “She’s in grave danger and the only person that can save her and protector is Aiden.”

Aiden is played by actor Sam Rockwell. But he isn’t the only heavy hitter on this all star cast.

Sam Rockwell: “This cast is insane. It’s insane this cast. Catherine O’Hara and Dam Jackson are like American treasures you know. And then Bryan Cranston is amazing and hilarious.

Other stars include, John Cena, Dua Lipa and Ariana DeBose.

But your love and admiration for the cast isn’t the only reason you should check out this film.

Samuel L. Jackson says it’s the combination of multiple genres that makes it a must see.

Samuel L. Jackson: “It’s an interesting mix of romantic comedy, action adventure and cloak and dagger.”

