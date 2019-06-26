Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul spark ‘Breaking Bad’ reunion buzz

(CNN) — What does it all mean?!

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul tweeted the same photo of a pair of sepia-toned donkeys.

The photos had one word in the tweet: Soon.

Signs that they both are stubbornly pursuing a project together? Drug mules perhaps?

The internet has been lusting for the “Breaking Bad” costars to reunite, hopefully for something having to do with that hit AMC series which went off the air in 2013.

Right now most people’s money is on a “Breaking Bad” movie.

Fingers crossed yo.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.