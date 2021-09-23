Coffee, cocktails and pastelitos, a South Florida popup is hitting a home “rum!” The new spot is a celebration of the Miami way of life, and you’re invited to the party. Deco was too, though — just FYI — we got a VIP invite. No big deal.

Make a “rum” for it over to the second floor of Brickell City Centre!

This pop-up is about as 305 as you can get.

Gabe Urrutia, Brugall 1888 brand specialist: “We’re celebrating Latino culture in Miami. It’s real, real Miami vibes. We’re bringing in some pastelitos, some coffee, but most of all, Brugal 1888, and we’re serving some cocktails.”

Brugal 1888 is the Dominican rum brand that’s making this pop-up the toast of the town.

Gabe Urrutia: “The Brugal family creates some of the best rum in the world. You know, Brugal 1888, the date is 1888. It’s over 130 years of rum-making experience, which we’re able to bring here to downtown Miami.”

So, in the evening, you can sip on some cocktails…

Gabe Urrutia: “One is La Ventanita, which is our homage to coffee, so we use a little bit of coconut syrup, a little bit of coffee bitters, and this is kind of our riff on an old fashioned.”

Michael Schutt, guest: “Oh, I think it’s amazing. It’s got just the right amount of sweetness. It’s fantastic.”

But if you’re looking for more of your classic ventanita pick-up window experience, come visit in the early afternoon.

Gabe Urrutia: “During the day, we pop up a true cafe where we’re serving coffee and pastelitos.”

Pick between freshly brewed cafecito or cafe con leche and either a sweet or savory pastelito from Dos Croquetas.

Alexis Alvarez: “I had the cafe con leche, and I had the pastelito with the guava and cheese, and it was incredible. I’m Cuban. I’m a very harsh critic on my cafe con leche, and this completely lived up to standards.”

For added Miami vibes, the pop-up even has dominoes and a poet keying in on his craft on a typewriter!

Gabe Urrutia: “It’s bringing the community together to enjoy an incredible Latino experience.”

Reservations are strongly recommended, but…

Gabe Urrutia: “Maybe come uninvited. I feel like that’s very Miami, right?”

So Miami.

Alexis Alvarez: “I think this pop-up captures the energy of Miami. This is such an immersive experience with the best things Miami has to offer.”

This pop-up will be at Brickell City Centre through the 28th, but it’ll be popping up three more times in other SoFlo locations.

FOR MORE INFO:

Brugal 1888 pop-up

www.brugal-rum.com/en-us/la-ventanita

